Shelley’s 27 lead Loyola Marymount over San Francisco 84-75

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jalen Shelley had 27 points in Loyola Marymount’s 84-75 victory against San Francisco on Wednesday night to snap a six-game skid.

Shelley also had six assists for the Lions (12-13, 3-9 West Coast Conference). Rodney Brown Jr. scored 23 points while shooting 8 for 14 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Myron Amey Jr. had 12 points and finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Ryan Beasley led the Dons (14-11, 6-6) in scoring, finishing with 30 points and seven rebounds. San Francisco also got 19 points from Junjie Wang. Legend Smiley also had eight points.

Loyola Marymount took the lead 15 seconds into the game and did not trail again. Shelley led the Lions with 15 points in the first half to help put them ahead 37-32 at the break. Brown’s 15-point second half helped Loyola Marymount finish off the nine-point victory.

