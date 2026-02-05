Skip to main content
Taylor scores 21 in UNC Asheville’s 76-67 victory against South Carolina Upstate

By AP News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kameron Taylor scored 21 points as UNC Asheville beat South Carolina Upstate 76-67 on Wednesday.

Taylor added five assists for the Bulldogs (11-13, 5-5 Big South Conference). Toyaz Solomon scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Justin Wright shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Karmani Gregory led the Spartans (10-14, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and four assists. Carmelo Adkins added 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

