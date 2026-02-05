Taylor scores 21 in UNC Asheville’s 76-67 victory against South Carolina Upstate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kameron Taylor scored 21 points as UNC Asheville beat South Carolina Upstate 76-67 on Wednesday.

Taylor added five assists for the Bulldogs (11-13, 5-5 Big South Conference). Toyaz Solomon scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Justin Wright shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Karmani Gregory led the Spartans (10-14, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and four assists. Carmelo Adkins added 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press