Hall has 16 as Texas State defeats Georgia Southern 77-71

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — DJ Hall’s 16 points helped Texas State defeat Georgia Southern 77-71 on Wednesday.

Hall had 10 rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats (14-11, 7-6 Sun Belt Conference). Makai Willis scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor. Kaden Gumbs had 13 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line.

Khayri Dunn finished with 20 points for the Eagles (14-11, 6-6). Georgia Southern also got 18 points and seven rebounds from Alden Applewhite. Spudd Webb had 16 points, three steals and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press