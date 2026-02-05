Skip to main content
Hall has 16 as Texas State defeats Georgia Southern 77-71

By AP News

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — DJ Hall’s 16 points helped Texas State defeat Georgia Southern 77-71 on Wednesday.

Hall had 10 rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats (14-11, 7-6 Sun Belt Conference). Makai Willis scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor. Kaden Gumbs had 13 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line.

Khayri Dunn finished with 20 points for the Eagles (14-11, 6-6). Georgia Southern also got 18 points and seven rebounds from Alden Applewhite. Spudd Webb had 16 points, three steals and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

