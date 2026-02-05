Skip to main content
Nziemi scores 20, Longwood beats Gardner-Webb 86-66

By AP News

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Johan Nziemi had 20 points in Longwood’s 86-66 win over Gardner-Webb on Wednesday night.

Nziemi shot 8 of 12 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Lancers (13-12, 5-5 Big South Conference). Elijah Tucker scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line and added seven rebounds. Jacoi Hutchinson had 15 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Jamias Ferere led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-21, 1-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds. Gardner-Webb also got 11 points apiece from D.J. Jefferson and Colin Hawkins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

