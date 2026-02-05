Stephenson and Florida International secure 88-84 OT win over Middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Corey Stephenson scored 34 points, including nine in the overtime, as Florida International knocked off Middle Tennessee 88-84 on Wednesday.

Brit Harris was fouled on a half-court heave at the end of regulation, and he made 2 of 3 free throws for FIU to tie it at 75-all.

Stephenson had nine rebounds for the Panthers (11-11, 4-7 Conference USA). Zawdie Jackson scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Eric Dibami had 10 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Blue Raiders (11-11, 5-6) were led by Marcus Whitlock, who recorded 25 points and two steals. Middle Tennessee also got 15 points and eight rebounds from Torey Alston. Kamari Lands also had 15 points.

Stephenson shot 3 of 4 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line on the way to nine points in overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press