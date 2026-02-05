Taliah Scott scores 26 points and No. 15 Baylor women beat Cincinnati 76-70

CINCINNATI (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 26 points and made five 3-pointers, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 10 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 15 Baylor beat Cincinnati 76-70 on Wednesday night.

Baylor (20-4, 9-2 Big 12) secured its 26th consecutive 20-win season — the second-longest streak in Division I behind Connecticut. The Bears have also won 17 of their last 20 road games, dating back to the 2023-24 season.

Scott scored 11 of Baylor’s 25 second-quarter points to go ahead 36-33 at the break. Then Jana Van Gytenbeek scored 11 of their 20 points in the third quarter, capped by a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left for a 56-54 lead.

Scott made a driving layup with 50.9 seconds left in the fourth to extend Baylor’s lead to 72-65. She added two free throws with 33.6 left on their next possession to regain a seven-point lead.

Van Gytenbeek tied her career high with 19 points for Baylor, which won for the fourth straight time in the series. Bella Fontleroy added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Mya Perry led Cincinnati (8-15, 3-8) with 20 points. Caliyah DeVillasee added 14 points and Joya Crawford had 11.

The Bears entered as the top-ranked defense for 3-pointers after holding opponents to 22.9% shooting, including 21.8% in Big 12 play. Cincinnati went 6 of 18 from distance (33%) and shot 43% overall with 13 turnovers.

Neither team led by double figures.

Up next

Baylor: Returns home to play Arizona State on Saturday.

Cincinnati: Goes on the road to face Kansas on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball