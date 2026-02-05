Draper scores 17 as Navy downs Lafayette 65-50

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Donovan Draper scored 17 points off of the bench to help lead Navy over Lafayette 65-50 on Wednesday night.

Draper also had seven rebounds for the Midshipmen (18-6, 10-1 Patriot League). Aidan Kehoe scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line and added 15 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals. Austin Benigni had 16 points and shot 6 of 13 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Midshipmen extended their winning streak to six games.

Caleb Williams led the way for the Leopards (7-17, 4-7) with 13 points, five assists and two steals. Lafayette also got 11 points and six rebounds from Andrew Phillips. Shareef Jackson had 10 points and two steals.

Navy extended its lead to 45-36 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Draper scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press