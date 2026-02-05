Minessale’s 26 help St. Thomas beat South Dakota State 77-62

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Nolan Minessale had 26 points in St. Thomas’ 77-62 win against South Dakota State on Wednesday.

Minessale added eight rebounds for the Tommies (19-6, 8-2 Summit League). Nick Janowski scored 23 points while going 9 of 16 (5 of 9 from 3-point range) to go with six rebounds.

The Jackrabbits (11-13, 4-5) were led by Joe Sayler, who posted 16 points. Matthew Mors added 13 points for South Dakota State and Jaden Jackson put up 11.

St. Thomas carried a slim three-point lead into halftime, as Janowski led the way with 14 points. St. Thomas took the lead for good with 14:46 remaining in the second half.

By The Associated Press