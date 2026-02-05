Garcia scores 16 as East Texas A&M downs Northwestern State 74-68

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Damian Garcia scored 16 points as East Texas A&M beat Northwestern State 74-68 on Wednesday.

Garcia also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Lions (9-15, 4-10 Southland Conference). Gianni Hunt scored 16 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Vinny Sigona finished 5 of 9 from 3-point range for 16 points.

Micah Thomas led the Demons (6-17, 4-10) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and two steals. Willie Williams added 10 points and eight rebounds for Northwestern State. The Demons have now lost six straight.

