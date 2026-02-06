Campbell wins 81-60 against Drexel

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Dovydas Butka had 26 points in Campbell’s 81-60 victory over Drexel on Thursday.

Butka added 10 rebounds and four steals for the Fighting Camels (11-13, 5-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Jeremiah Johnson scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 14, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. DJ Smith finished with 16 points.

Shane Blakeney finished with 15 points for the Dragons (12-12, 6-5). Josh Reed added 14 points for Drexel.

Campbell took the lead for good with 50 seconds left in the first half. The score was 39-36 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 14 points. Campbell extended its lead to 63-42 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Butka scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press