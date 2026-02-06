Skip to main content
Campbell wins 81-60 against Drexel

By AP News

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Dovydas Butka had 26 points in Campbell’s 81-60 victory over Drexel on Thursday.

Butka added 10 rebounds and four steals for the Fighting Camels (11-13, 5-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Jeremiah Johnson scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 14, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. DJ Smith finished with 16 points.

Shane Blakeney finished with 15 points for the Dragons (12-12, 6-5). Josh Reed added 14 points for Drexel.

Campbell took the lead for good with 50 seconds left in the first half. The score was 39-36 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 14 points. Campbell extended its lead to 63-42 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Butka scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

