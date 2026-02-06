Skip to main content
Booth puts up 15 in Samford’s 78-64 victory over Citadel

By AP News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jadin Booth scored 15 points in Samford’s 78-64 victory against Citadel on Thursday.

Booth shot 5 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (12-12, 5-6 Southern Conference). Dylan Faulkner scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds. Kam Martin shot 4 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Logan Applegate led the Bulldogs (8-16, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and two steals. Carter Kingsbury added 13 points, and Braxton Williams had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

