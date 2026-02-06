Skip to main content
Shelton’s 27 help Merrimack knock off Mount St. Mary’s 87-70

By AP News

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Ernest Shelton had 27 points in Merrimack’s 87-70 victory against Mount St. Mary’s on Thursday night.

Shelton shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Warriors (15-9, 11-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kevair Kennedy added 25 points while going 8 of 13 and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line while he also had seven assists. Andres Marrero had 10 points and shot 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Trey Deveaux led the way for the Mountaineers (10-15, 6-8) with 15 points. Mount St. Mary’s also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Luke McEldon. Abdou Khadre Kebe had 11 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

