UT Martin wins 76-54 against Southern Indiana

By AP News

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Pedro Santos had 19 points in UT Martin’s 76-54 victory over Southern Indiana on Thursday.

Santos added seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (19-5, 11-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Matas Deniusas scored 15 points while going 6 of 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and added eight rebounds. Filip Radakovic shot 4 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Amaree Brown led the Screaming Eagles (5-18, 2-11) in scoring, finishing with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

