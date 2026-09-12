DeShields has 3 TDs, defense dominates second half, Kent State tops Wofford 36-15

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Dru DeShields threw for a touchdown and ran for two more scores, and Kent State dominated the second half for a 36-15 win over FCS Wofford on Saturday.

Down 15-14 at halftime after Sam Spence drilled a 50-yard field goal with two seconds left, the Golden Flashes (1-1) put together three long drives while the defense stymied the Terriers (2-1).

DeShields was 16 of 25 for 248 yards with two first-half interceptions and ran for 74 yards on 10 keepers.

DeShields’ 20-yard run capped a 68-yard drive for a 29-15 lead in the fourth quarter, and he connected with Wayne Harris for a 10-yard score, ending a 57-yard drive to close the scoring. Jakorion Caffey closed a quick 85-yard drive to open the third quarter with a 5-yard run and DeShields found Harris for the conversion and a 22-15 lead.

Wofford had three first downs and 67 total yards in the second half, finishing with five-straight punts after throwing an interception less than a minute after the break.

Gerald Modest Jr. had a 10-yard touchdown run for the Terriers, who picked up a safety on special teams. Ethan Drumm was intercepted two times, with Rafael Terrero Jr. returning one for a 63-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Up next

Wofford: The Terriers play at Chattanooga on Saturday.

Kent State: The Golden Flashes, who lost 57-0 at South Carolina in their opener, play at No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday.

——-

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.