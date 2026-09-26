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Bam McReynolds rushes for 2 TDs, including go-ahead 48-yarder as UAB edges Navy 24-20

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By AP News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Bam McReynolds followed a Navy turnover in the fourth quarter with a 48-yard touchdown run and UAB rallied to beat the Midshipman 24-20 on Friday night in the Blazers’ American Conference opener.

Navy (1-2, 0-2) led 20-17 and was driving when Marlin Dean forced a fumble by Jackson Gutierrez with a first-down sack and Chris Spencer recovered. McReynolds was off to the races on the next play.

Neither team scored until UAB (2-2) took advantage of a 13-yard punt by Jacob Carlson to put together a 40-yard drive that culminated with McReynolds’ 10-yard touchdown run 4 seconds into the second quarter.

Navy answered with a 75-yard drive, tying it 7-all on Gutierrez’s 4-yard touchdown run in his first career start.

Jonah Delange kicked a 44-yard field goal, but Navy’s Nolan Bartley answered with a 34-yarder to tie it at the two-minute warning.

Ryder Burton completed two passes for 22 yards before firing a 56-yard scoring strike to Ty Mims and the Blazers needed only three plays and 49 seconds to take a 17-10 lead.

Gutierrez completed a 39-yard pass to running back Vic Listorti and Bartley booted a 31-yard field to cut the deficit to four at halftime.

Charles Robinson returned a punt 23 yards to the Blazers’ 47, and Listorti ran it in from 7 yards out nine players later to give Navy a three-point lead with 4:24 left in the third quarter.

Burton totaled 174 yards on 13-for-20 passing with an interception. McReynolds had 71 yards on eight carries.

Gutierrez rushed 34 times for 134 yards and completed 4 of 13 passes for 104 yards.

Up next

Navy: At Air Force on Oct. 3.

UAB: Hosts Samford on Oct. 3.

___

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