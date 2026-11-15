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Hayes leads Tulsa in another offensive eruption, beating Florida Atlantic 38-21

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By AP News

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Baylor Hayes threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns and Tulsa never trailed in a 38-21 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night to become eligible for a bowl game.

Javon Ross had 163 yards on six receptions, Damari Alston ran for 92 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown, and Trequan Jones scored twice on the ground for Tulsa (6-4, 3-3 American Conference).

Caden Veltkamp threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, completing 32 of 58 passes for FAU (6-4, 3-3).

Hayes threw a 5-yard touchdown to Jimmy Calloway with 1:47 left in the first quarter for the game’s first score. Tulsa made it 14-0 early in the second when Hayes threw a 9-yard score to Calloway.

FAU responded on the ensuing drive when Veltkamp threw a 7-yard touchdown to Easton Messer with 10:13 before halftime. But less than a minute later, Jones ran 78 yards for a touchdown to put Tulsa back up by two touchdowns.

Brady Tillman III’s 6-yard touchdown run with 4:26 before halftime brought the Owls within a touchdown but they never got closer.

Tulsa has won three of its last four games while averaging almost 43 points.

Up next

Florida Atlantic: Hosts South Florida on Saturday.

Tulsa: Hosts Charlotte on Saturday.

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