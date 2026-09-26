QB Garrett Bass-Sulpizio rushes for 2 TDs, Tommy MacPherson makes 2 INTs as Cornell beats Yale 38-25

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Garrett Bass-Sulpizio passed for 152 yards and rushed for two of Cornell’s five touchdowns, and Tommy MacPherson intercepted two passes to lead the defense as the Big Red beat Yale 38-25 on Saturday in an Ivy League opener for both teams.

Cornell (1-1) is 6-2 in its last eight home games dating to Nov. 16, 2024, with five of those victories coming against Ivy opponents.

Yale (1-1) was without quarterback Dante Reno, who took a big sack last week at Holy Cross and hurt his left elbow. The Bulldogs, who entered ranked No. 17 in the Stats Perform poll, were picked to win the Ivy League this season with 15 of the 16 first-place votes.

Bass-Sulpizio was 14 of 21 without an interception, and he added 12 carries for 27 yards for Cornell. His 2-yard touchdown in the first quarter came after MacPherson’s returned his first interception 44 yards to give Cornell a short field.

Cornell drove 83 yards in 10 plays on the opening possession of the second half to go ahead 28-18 on Ean Pope’s 1-yard run. Then MacPherson intercepted a pass on Yale’s first possession of the second half and returned it 19 yards to set up a 43-yard touchdown drive.

Yale backup QB Charles Hewitt was 26 of 44 for 244 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Up next

Yale: Returns home to play Merrimack next Saturday.

Cornell: At Georgetown next Saturday.

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