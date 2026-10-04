Jackson Arnold accounts for 5 TDs as UNLV beats California 39-31

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackson Arnold passed and ran for 268 yards and five touchdowns to lead UNLV to a 39-31 victory over short-handed California on Saturday.

The Rebels (3-2) led 24-7 at halftime before Cal (2-3) rallied to go in front 25-24 early in the fourth quarter. Then Arnold completed a 10-yard pass to Keyan Burnett with 9:31 left and ran it in himself from 2 yards with 3:24 remaining.

Arnold passed for 158 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Cal entered the game without leading rusher Adam Mohammed because of an injured knee, and then lost safety Kingston Lopa — whose five interceptions led the nation — to an upper-body injury less than three minutes into the first quarter. Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele went out late in the first half and didn’t return.

Jackson Brousseau replaced Sagapolutele and completed 19 of 32 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Sagapolutele threw 27 passes in the first two quarters as the Golden Bears went pass heavy. He completed 19 of them for 195 yards, including a 91-yarder to tight end Taimane Purcell. That touchdown — three-and-a-half minutes in — gave Cal a 7-0 lead before UNLV answered with a series of big plays of its own.

Arnold connected with Kayden McGee for a 70-yard touchdown, he then kept it himself for a 55-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and later tossed a 36-yard score to Taz Reddicks for a 24-7 halftime lead.

Cal wasn’t done, however, coming all the way back to go in front by a point early in the fourth, forcing the Rebels to provide their own answer.

The takeaway

Cal: The Bears often failed to take advantage of opportunities. An interception return put them well into UNLV territory in the first quarter, but Sagapolutele gave it right back with a pick of his own. The Bears tried a surprise onside kick to open the second half, but failed to score. And then there was a fumbled kickoff recovery late in the third quarter that turned into three points rather than seven.

UNLV: The Rebels showed a mental fortitude after blowing a 17-point halftime lead and immediately scored twice after Cal went in front.

Up next

Cal: Hosts Virginia Tech next Saturday in its third ACC game.

UNLV: Opens Mountain West play next Saturday by hosting conference newcomer North Dakota State.

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By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer