BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Will Henderson III ran for 93 yards and A’Marion Peterson scored a touchdown and UTSA held on to beat UAB 19-17 on Saturday.

UAB’s Jonah Delange missed a 57-yard field goal with 29 seconds left for the chance to take the lead. UTSA got the ball back and let time expire.

UTSA (9-2, 6-1 American Conference) scored the first two touchdowns of the game when Peterson ran it in from the 1 at the end of an 11-play, 79-yard drive early in the second quarter.

On the following kickoff, UTSA’s Jakevian Rodgers punched the ball from the right arm of KJ Daniels at the 21-yard line. Neither team could recover the ball until it rolled into the end zone and that’s when UTSA’s Jamel Hardy Jr. pounced on it for a 14-0 advantage.

Rod Robinson II put the Blazers (6-5, 4-3) on the board near the midway point of the third with an 11-yard scoring run on UAB’s ensuing drive.

His second score occurred with 41 seconds left before halftime as he crashed in from the 1 to tie it at 14. The four-play, 6-yard drive was set up when Darrell Sweeting intercepted UTSA’s Josh McCown at the 30 and ran it back 24 yards.

The Roadrunners took the lead for good on Michael Petro’s 26-yard field goal with 9:31 left in the third.

Robinson ran for 68 yards on 20 carries for UAB.

Up next

UTSA: Hosts Tulsa on Friday.

UAB: Hosts North Texas on Saturday.

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