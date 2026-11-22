WASHINGTON (AP) — Vincent Iwuchukwu scored 29 points as Georgetown beat Coppin State 84-60 on Saturday.

Iwuchukwu had 10 rebounds for the Hoyas (6-0). Elmarko Jackson scored 19 points, going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line.

Jaland Lowe went 6 of 16 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Nelson Lamizana led the Eagles (1-6) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Tafara Gapare added 13 points for Coppin State. Baasil Saunders finished with 10 points and two steals.

Georgetown took the lead for good with 13:48 remaining in the first half. The score was 49-37 at halftime, with Iwuchukwu scoring 19 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.