Arizona dominates West Virginia 52-31 despite missing top 3 receivers with injuries

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Noah Fifita threw two of his three touchdown passes to Isaiah Mizell, Lee Molette III returned a fumble for a score and Arizona beat West Virginia 52-31 on Saturday.

Antwan Roberts, Quincy Craig and Kedrick Reescano each had scoring runs for the Wildcats (5-1, 2-1), who won their fourth straight despite missing their top three wide receivers, all who were injured a week ago in a win over Cincinnati.

It didn’t matter. Fifita and Mizell took advantage of a West Virginia secondary that has struggled all season, committed several interference penalties on Saturday and got burned in one-on-one coverage.

“Holy smokes, Isaiah Mizell,” Arizona coach Brent Brennan said. “I’m really proud of him. He was going to be ready for his opportunity.”

West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley had decried his unit as “the worst defense in college football” after allowing an average of 593 yards in losses to Oklahoma State and Iowa State. Not much improved Saturday.

“It’s really frustrating,” West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez said. “We didn’t get it fixed today, defensively especially. And then offensively, when we had a couple of turnovers, it really cost us and we couldn’t get the momentum we needed.”

Fifita completed 16 of 23 passes for a season-high 341 yards. Mizell, a sophomore, set career highs with six catches for 183 yards. He had entered the game with 176 yards all season.

West Virginia (3-3, 0-3) has lost three straight. The Mountaineers wasted another solid effort from Big 12 leading rusher Cam Cook, who ran for 141 yards, including TDs of 1 and 30 yards.

Cook couldn’t handle an option pitch that went behind him and Molette scooped up the fumble and went 32 yards to put Arizona ahead 14-3.

Mizell had a 14-yard TD catch in the first quarter. His 48-yard reception in the third quarter set up Reescano’s 8-yard scoring run. And Mizell capped his big day by taking a short throw from Fifita over the middle and going 72 yards to boost Arizona’s lead to 38-24 at the end of the third quarter.

Fifita also had a 42-yard TD toss to Brandon Phelps on a trick play in the fourth quarter.

West Virginia couldn’t reach the end zone on several first-half scoring chances, including a short field goal, a lost fumble at the 2 and a turnover on downs at the 3. After the latter possession, Fifata then was hit as he threw and was intercepted by West Virginia’s David Afogho. West Virginia quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. scored from 3 yards out on the next play.

Arizona’s best start in a over a decade

Arizona is off to its best six-game start to a season since going 5-1 in 2014, when Rodriguez was their coach. He was fired following the 2018 season and returned to West Virginia a year ago for a second stint after going 60-26 with the Mountaineers from 2001-07.

The takeaway

Arizona: The Wildcats were outgained 522-482 but made fewer mistakes and took advantage of their opportunities. Arizona was missing wide receivers Tre Spivey, Giovanni Richardson and Chris Hunter III due to injury.

“I feel like we stepped up,” said Mizell, adding he received a boost from text messages from his injured teammates Friday night. “When we had the ball in our hands, we did the most that we could with it.”

West Virginia: The Mountaineers have allowed 40 points or more in three straight games. The defense entered the game next-to-last among Power 4 schools in passing yards allowed.

Up next

West Virginia hosts Cincinnati next Saturday.

Arizona has a bye week before hosting Iowa State on Oct. 24.

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By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer