Cardae Mack runs for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns, Arizona State grinds out 30-12- win over Hawaii

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Cardae Mack ran for 154 yards and two scores, Cutter Boley threw two touchdown passes to Reed Harris and Arizona State grinded out a 30-12 win over Hawaii on Saturday night.

The Sun Devils (3-2) needed a bounce back following a 55-19 home loss to Baylor last week.

It wasn’t always pretty, but Arizona State found a way to wear down the Rainbow Warriors (1-5) for a much-needed win.

“We just had to get back in our groove and find ourselves,” said Mack, who had the most rushing yards by an ASU freshman since 2005. “The only people that can stop us is us.”

Mack scored on a 2-yard run in the first half and broke off a 67-yard TD run late in the third quarter that put Arizona State up 24-6. Boley threw for 189 yards on 21-of-31 passing and hit Harris on a late 9-yard TD to close it out.

Hawaii’s Micah Alejado threw for 252 yards and hit Audric Harris on a 32-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The Rainbow Warriors reached Arizona State’s 21 on their next drive — with the help of ASU’s three 15-yard penalties — but turned the ball over on downs.

“We had people on people,” Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said. “I know that sounds boring and fundamental, but that wasn’t always the case last week.”

Dillingham promised changes following the blowout loss to Baylor and followed through by returning play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo after five games of doing it himself.

It worked — to a degree.

Boley found Harris for an 18-yard touchdown pass on Arizona State’s opening drive and Mack scored his first TD on a direct snap in the second quarter. Carson Smith’s 47-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the quarter put the Sun Devils up 17-6 at halftime.

The Rainbow Warriors had their chances in the first half, crossing Arizona State’s 30 three times. They ended up with six points on a pair of field goals by Sean Olvera-Harle.

Hawaii’s best chance came in the second quarter when it had first-and-goal from 2 after blocking an Arizona State punt. The Rainbow Warriors came away with no points, thanks to two sacks, two penalties and Olvera-Harle’s missed 51-yard field goal.

“Last week we weren’t on the same page and this week it was just the little details to make sure we’re all on the same page,” Arizona State linebacker Martell Hughes said. “We all played with energy, played off each other and were able to make each other right.”

ASU’s return game

Arizona State has struggled at times on special teams, but its return game was good against Hawaii.

Jaren Hamilton had three kick returns for 67 yards with a long of 29. Jalen Moss added a punt return for 21 yards.

The takeaway

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors had some success moving the ball, but struggled at times to capitalize in their third straight loss.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils still have a few kinks to work out, but played well enough to get back into the win column.

Up next

Hawaii: Hosts New Mexico next Saturday.

Arizona State: Visits No. 11 Texas Tech next Saturday.

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By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer