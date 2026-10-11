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Louisiana Tech beats Louisiana-Lafayette 32-31 after 19-point 4th quarter

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By AP News

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Blake Baker threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, and Louisiana Tech scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to beat Louisiana-Lafayette 32-31 on Saturday night.

Jalen Mickens’ 3-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter pulled Louisiana Tech to 24-13. Lunch Winfield answered with a 45-yard touchdown pass to KeDarious Wade to stretch the Louisiana-Lafayette lead to 31-19.

Baker’s 12-yard touchdown run made it 31-26 with 3:44 to play. Louisiana Tech forced a three-and-out, and then Baker led an eight-play, 66-yard drive, capped by his 7-yard touchdown pass to Eli Finley with 46 seconds left.

Baker was 32-of-42 passing for 319 yards. Finley finished with nine catches for 114 yards and two scores.

Talyn Shettron had eight receptions for 102 yards for Louisiana Tech (3-2, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference). Andrew Burnette had 14 carries for 85 yards rushing.

Winfield completed 14 of 24 passes for 239 yards and threw a touchdown pass and two interceptions for Louisiana-Lafayette (4-2, 1-1).

Up next

Louisiana-Lafayette: Hosts Troy on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech: At Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

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