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Carter, Memphis pull away from UAB in the 3rd, win 38-13

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By AP News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylin Carter ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns, and Memphis beat UAB 38-13 on Saturday night.

A two-touchdown third quarter for Memphis (5-1, 2-0 American) turned a 13-10 deficit into a 24-13 lead when Carter ran it in from 24 yards and Marcus Stokes threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Tychaun Chapman.

Following a UAB (3-3, 1-1) turnover, Memphis extended the lead to 31-13 when Hunter Tipton ran it in from the 1 with 10:22 left to play.

The Blazers posted a 7-0 lead when Ja’Vin Simpkins ran it in from the 11 on the game’s opening drive. Carter ran it in from the 14 to tie it, and Memphis went up 10-7 with a 33-yard field goal from Philippe Laforge.

UAB’s Jonah Delange countered with field goals of 49 and 57 yards to help give the Blazers a 13-10 halftime advantage.

Stokes threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns for Memphis. Ryder Burton threw for 131 yards for UAB.

A win would have given the Blazers their first three-game winning streak since winning the final two games of 2022, and the 2023 season opener, and their first three-game streak within the same season since 2019.

Up next

UAB hosts East Carolina on Thursday.

Memphis travels to face Tulane on Friday. ___

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