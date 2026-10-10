No. 18 Oklahoma State surges past UCF 42-28 after a fumble-return turning point

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Drew Mestemaker threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns, Evan Jackson returned a fumble 28 yards for another score, and No. 18 Oklahoma State pulled away from UCF in the second half for a 42-28 win Saturday.

Mestemaker added a rushing touchdown and 2-point conversion for Oklahoma State (4-1, 2-0 Big 12 Conference), which outscored the Knights 21-7 after halftime. Sam Keltner kicked two field goals to give the Cowboys a 27-21 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Keyone Jenkins threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns and was driving the Knights (3-3, 1-2) toward a possible go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter. But his backwards pass was knocked down by Oklahoma State’s Christian Bodnar and returned for a touchdown by Jackson. Mestemaker’s conversion run gave the Cowboys a 35-21 cushion with 10:32 left.

Jenkins was nearly perfect in the first half, completing 15 of 18 passes for 118 yards and three scores. His 3-yard pass to Tyren Hornes with 13 seconds left before halftime drew the Knights even at 21.

Mestemaker was efficient as well, connecting on 12 of 16 throws for 165 yards and a score in the first half.

The takeaway

UCF: The Knights lost a lead for the second straight week and have 12 straight games on the road.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys have a high-powered offense but defense is a big reason they’ve won four in a row.

Up next

UCF: Hosts No. 8 BYU on Oct. 24.

Oklahoma State: Plays at Houston next Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

By TIM WILLERT

Associated Press