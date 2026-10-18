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Burns, Chalk leave marks in Southern Utah’s 38-17 win over UC Davis

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By AP News

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Quarterback Will Burns accounted for four total touchdowns and Floyd Chalk ran for a career-high 212 yards and Southern Utah used the second half to overpower UC Davis 38-17 on Saturday.

Burns was 13-of-20 passing for just 126 yards but had two touchdowns. On the ground, Burns ran for 98 yards on 11 carries and reached the end zone twice.

Chalk had a touchdown on his 26 carries as he bested his previous career-high 183 yards rushing set on Sept. 5 in a 47-42 win over Weber State.

Trailing 17-9 at halftime, Burns led a 13-play, 73-yard scoring drive that lasted eight minutes. It ended with his 1-yard pass to Joshua Accord. Burns ran it in for the two-point conversion to tie it.

Three minutes later, Burns threw a 6-yard touchdown to Accord and the Thunderbirds (3-4, 2-2) led for the remainder.

Nate Dahle threw for 282 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for UC Davis (4-3, 2-2) which entered as the 14th-ranked team in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.

Up next

UC Davis host Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Southern Utah travels to face Idaho on Saturday.

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Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

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