McCown throws for 359 yards, 3 TDs as UTSA beats Navy 38-34

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Owen McCown threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns, including a 41-yard touchdown pass to A’Marion Peterson with 2:24 remaining, to give UTSA a 38-34 victory over Navy on Saturday night.

Braxton Woodson scored on a 7-yard run and Navy led 34-31 with 4:50 to play. McCown answered with a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by Peterson’s TD catch. Navy then turned the ball over on downs on its next series.

McCown completed 28 of 38 passes. David Amador II had seven receptions for 71 yards for UTSA (6-1, 3-0 American). Mekhi Anderson and Brandon Young Jr. each had a touchdown catch for the Roadrunners.

Will Henderson III ran for 78 yards that included a 31-yard touchdown run for UTSA. Peterson finished with 68 yards rushing with a short-yardage TD run.

Jackson Gutierrez threw two touchdown passes and added 139 yards rushing with two scores for Navy (2-2, 1-3 American). His 92-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Collins gave the Midshipmen a 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Collins also had a 25-yard TD catch in the second quarter and finished with 117 yards receiving.

It was the first meeting between the programs.

Up next

UTSA: At Tulane on Saturday.

Navy: Hosts North Texas on Saturday. ___

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