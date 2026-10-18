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Baker, Bockler double down in Louisiana Tech’s 24-0 win over UL Monroe

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By AP News

MONROE, La. (AP) — Blake Baker threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns — both to tight end Brayden Bockler — and Louisiana Tech beat Louisiana-Monroe 24-0 on Saturday night.

Marcus Calwise Jr. had 119 yards on eight receptions for the Bulldogs (4-2, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference).

After a scoreless first half, Sergio Snider ran it in from the 5 to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with 11:54 left in the third quarter.

Later in the third, Baker led an 11-play, 66-yard drive lasting six-and-a-half minutes that ended with his 2-yard touchdown pass to Bockler.

Just like the second touchdown, Baker again connected with Bockler on a 2-yard touchdown pass for a 21-0 lead. Kaegan Kent ended the scoring with a 21-yard field goal with 3:47 left in the game.

Aidan Armenta threw for 119 yards with two interceptions for the Warhawks (0-6, 0-2).

It was Louisiana Tech’s first shutout win since starting the 2025 season with a 24-0 victory over Southeastern Louisiana.

Up next

Louisiana Tech hosts Old Dominion on Saturday.

Louisiana-Monroe heads to Troy in search of its first win on Saturday.

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