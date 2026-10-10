ETSU gets TDs from all three units in 34-16 win over The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — TJ Peyton ran for 110 yards and a touchdown and East Tennessee State rallied from an early deficit to beat The Citadel 34-16 on Saturday.

The Buccaneers (5-2, 3-0 Southern Conference), who entered ranked 24th in the Stats Perform poll, got touchdowns from all three units.

The Citadel (2-4, 0-3) built a 10-0 first quarter lead on Quentin Hayes’ 17-yard touchdown run and Evan Kelly’s 29-yard field goal. To start the second, ETSU got a defensive score when Tyreek’e Robinson forced a fumble by Gavin Garcia and CJ Robinson scooped the ball and ran it in from the 4. Ewan Johnson tied it before halftime with a 25-yard field goal.

Johnson added a 26-yard field goal in the third, and just a minute later, Taylor McClure blocked Jack Weil’s punt and Josh Buckhalter returned it from the 9 for a 20-10 lead. Peyton’s 85-yard touchdown run with 3:05 left in the third sealed it.

Xavier Hill — one of four quarterbacks used by the Bulldogs — threw for 81 yards and a touchdown.

The Citadel’s last win against the Buccaneers occurred Sept. 10, 2022, in a 20-17 home contest.

Up next

East Tennessee State is off next weekend before traveling to face VMI on Oct. 24.

The Citadel heads to College Station, Texas, to play Texas A&M on Saturday.

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