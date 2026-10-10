Weigman throws 4 TD passes to Overmyer in No. 22 Houston’s 35-16 win over Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Conner Weigman and tight end Patrick Overmyer connected for four touchdown passes and No. 22 Houston beat Kansas State 35-16 on Saturday.

Weigman was 19 of 30 for 242 yards for Houston (5-1, 2-1 Big 12).

Avery Johnson was 16 of 30 for 182 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Kansas State (3-2, 0-2).

After forcing a punt on the Wildcats’ opening possession of the second half, Houston responded with a 76-yard drive to take a 28-3 lead. Weigman found Overmyer for an 8-yard touchdown strike, the longest of the four scoring plays.

K-State used a 13-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Garrett Oakley to draw to 28-9. But Weigman then found Overmyer again for a 2-yard strike.

Johnson hit Jaron Tibbs for a 6-yard touchdown pass to close the scoring.

Houston took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in 12 plays to take a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard pass from Weigman to Overmyer. After Luis Rodriguez hit a 29-yard field goal to trim the deficit to 7-3, the Cougars used another 12-play, 75-yard drive to open a double-digit lead. Weigman hit Overmyer with a 2-yard TD pass.

Houston stretched it to 21-3 with 3:17 left in the first half on a 13-yard run by Makhi Hughes.

The takeaway

Houston: The Cougars came into the game third in FBS in first downs per game at 27.2, going against K-State’s fifth-best, first-down defense. Houston had 26 first downs, including 16 in the first half.

Kansas State: The Wildcats’ passing defense let them down. They came into the game leading the nation with 106.3 yards allowed per game but gave up more than that before halftime.

Up next

Houston: Hosts No. 18 Oklahoma State next Saturday.

Kansas State: Hosts Kansas next Saturday.

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By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press