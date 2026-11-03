Sam Brown, Nick Janowski spark Davidson to 76-61 season-opening victory over Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Sam Brown had 22 points, Nick Janowski scored 21 and Davidson cruised past Washington State 76-61 on Monday night in a season opener.

Brown shot 8 for 13, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats. Janowski made 8 of 10 shots, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Josh Scovens scored 17.

Jaylen Harrell finished with 13 points and two steals for the Cougars. Jamari Phillips added 11 points and three steals, while Dominik Robinson scored 10.

Davidson took the lead with 9:29 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Brown led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 34-22 at the break.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press