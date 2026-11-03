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Norfolk State defeats Regent 68-45

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By AP News

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Bahsil Laster’s 18 points helped Norfolk State defeat Regent 68-45 in a season opener on Monday night.

Laster had seven rebounds for the Spartans. J.C. Riley scored 12 points while going 5 of 6 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds. Jordan Skyers had 11 points and shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Chase Mullen led the way for the Royals with eight points, six rebounds and three blocks.

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Both teams play again on Wednesday. Norfolk State hosts Randolph and Regent travels to play Old Dominion.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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