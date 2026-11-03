Lax scores 19 as North Alabama takes down UC Davis 79-75

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Quan Lax scored 19 points off of the bench to lead North Alabama past UC Davis 79-75 in a season opener on Monday.

Lax shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Lions. Michael Evbagharu added 12 points while going 2 of 4 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line and had 10 rebounds. Caden Harris shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jalen Stokes led the Aggies in scoring, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds. UC Davis also got 12 points from Isaiah Chappell. Connor Sevilla also had 12 points.

Lax scored 11 points in the first half and North Alabama went into halftime trailing 45-36. Lax scored North Alabama’s final six points as they finished off a four-point victory.

Up next

Both teams next play Thursday. North Alabama hosts Union (TN) and UC Davis plays Menlo at home.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press