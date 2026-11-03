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Dylan Bordon scores 20 as San Francisco beats Radford 76-62

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By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dylan Bordon’s 20 points helped San Francisco defeat Radford 76-62 on Monday as both teams began the season.

Bordon added seven assists for the Dons (1-0). Ismaila Diagne scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds. Gustav Knudsen shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Frederik Erichsen led the way for the Highlanders (0-1) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Radford also got 11 points from Mathieu Grujicic. Ja’Corey Robinson also had 10 points and five assists.

San Francisco took the lead with 19:45 left in the first half and did not trail again. Bordon led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 37-30 at the break. San Francisco pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a one-point lead to eight points. They outscored Radford by seven points in the final half, as Diagne led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Up next

Up next for San Francisco is a matchup Friday with North Dakota State at home. Radford visits Cal on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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