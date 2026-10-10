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Quarterback Gutierrez runs for 232 yards, accounts for 4 TDs in Navy’s 34-26 win over Tulsa

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By AP News

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Quarterback Jackson Gutierrez ran for a career-high 232 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another score to lead Navy to a 34-26 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.

Navy trailed 20-7 late in the second quarter, and 26-14 early in the third when Tulsa’s Baylor Hayes tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Oran Singleton Jr.

Navy (2-3, 1-2 American) answered on the next series when Charles Robinson’s 7-yard touchdown run ended a 10-play, 75-yard drive with 5:13 remaining in the third quarter. Gutierrez’s 4-yard touchdown run gave Navy a 27-26 lead with 8:30 to play in the fourth.

Tulsa went three-and-out on the ensuing series. Gutierrez then led the Midshipmen on a 13-play, 82-yard drive capped by his 3-yard TD run with 1:10 left.

Gutierrez carried the ball 41 times, including a 56-yard run, and completed 5 of 7 passes for 95 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Michael Barrow added 107 yards rushing on 14 carries, and Truman Brasfield had a 58-yard touchdown catch for the Midshipmen.

Navy had 386 yards rushing and finished with 481 yards of offense, and were 8 of 11 on third-down conversions.

Hayes completed 21 of 38 passes for 268 yards with a touchdown pass for Tulsa (3-3, 0-2 American). Singleton also threw a 10-yard touchdown pass and finished with five receptions for 81 yards receiving.

Up next

Tulsa: At Rice on Saturday.

Navy: At UTSA on Saturday.

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