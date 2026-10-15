Obeid kicks 20-yard FG as time expires, Missouri State beats Kennesaw State 24-21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Yousef Obeid kicked a 20-yard field goal as time expired, Henry Belin IV had a career-high 300 yards passing and threw two touchdown passes to Isaiah Myers, and Missouri State defeated Kennesaw State 24-21 on Wednesday night.

The win was the first Bowl Subdivision victory for the Bears (2-4, 1-1 Conference USA) in the Casey Woods era. They previously defeated Championship Subdivision member Lindenwood on Sept. 12.

Myers had seven catches for 135 yards, twice tying the game in the second half with scoring grabs of 14 and 12 yards. Belin was 28-of-39 passing, and eight different receivers had catches.

The Bears held a 6-0 lead late in the second quarter thanks to two field goals from Obeid, but Kennesaw State took the lead into halftime with a 10-yard pass from Rickie Collins to Dylan Gary.

The teams traded scores in the second half until Missouri State took over possession with 6:06 remaining in regulation. They marched down the field with a 12-yard, 68-yard drive to set up Obeid’s go-ahead field goal.

The Owls (1-5, 0-2) were paced by Collins’s 260 yards passing on 27-of-35 passing, and Gary had 10 receptions for 135 yards. Kennesaw State has lost five straight since a 47-0 win over West Georgia in the season opener.

Up next

Kennesaw State: host Liberty on Oct. 22.

Missouri State: at Delaware on Oct. 20. ___

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