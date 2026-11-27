PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Mo Dioubate scored 28 points, Skyy Clark and Donovan Dent each had five in overtime and No. 20 LSU beat SMU 95-86 on Thursday night in the Acrisure Series.

The Tigers have started 8-0 in back-to-back seasons under Will Wade and have a chance to start a season with nine straight victories for the first time since 1999-00.

SMU (6-2) trailed 77-75 after Clark’s three-point play with 3.5 seconds remaining in regulation, but Dioubate fouled Jaylin Stewart, who made two free throws to force OT.

Clark hit a 3-pointer and two free throws to start the extra period and LSU stayed in front.

Dioubate made 6 of 8 shots and 16 of 20 free throws, and had nine rebounds. Dent finished with 20 points — on 8-for-16 shooting — adding nine assists and three steals. Clark made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points.

Oziyah Sellers had 25 points to lead the Mustangs. Rowan Brumbaugh added 18 points and a career-high 12 assists, and Jaden Toombs had 17 points and eight rebounds.

Up next

SMU: Hosts Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday night.

LSU: Hosts Wake Forest on Tuesday night.

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