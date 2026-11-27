LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ylan Esso-Essis’ 16 points helped UC Davis defeat Jacksonville State 68-63 on Thursday at the Resorts World Classic.

Esso-Essis added eight rebounds for the Aggies (5-2). Jalen Stokes shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Clarence Massamba shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Leon Horner finished with 24 points for the Gamecocks (4-4). Chris Lockett Jr. added 13 points and five assists, while Ethan Croley scored 11.

Esso-Essis scored eight points in the first half and UC Davis went into the break trailing 35-26. UC Davis used a 12-2 second-half run to come back from a nine-point deficit and take the lead at 54-53 with 4:52 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Stokes scored 11 second-half points.

Up next: Both teams play Friday. UC Davis squares off against Pacific and Jacksonville State takes on Omaha.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.