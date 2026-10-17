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Georgetown comes back from 17-point deficit to beat Colgate, 27-17

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By AP News

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Gavin Beard threw three touchdown passes, Clay Ash added 113 yards rushing and Georgetown rallied to beat Colgate 27-17 on Saturday.

Colgate (4-3, 3-1 Patriot League) built a 17-0 lead with about 12 minutes left in the second quarter. Beard tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to cap a long drive just before halftime, and his 23-yard scoring throw to Burke Carroll made it 17-14 early in the third.

Beard’s 3-yard TD pass to Hassan Mahasin gave the Hoyas the lead for good, 21-17, with 10:37 left to play.

The Raiders, who entered No. 22 in the Stats Perform poll, drove to the Georgetown 16 with 2:11 left, but Joey Tomasso threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-10.

Jayden Sumpter scored on a 10-yard run for Georgetown (2-4, 2-2) to end the scoring.

Beard was 24-of-33 passing for 175 yards. Ash had a 66-yard run and finished with 16 carries. Sumpter had 64 yards rushing.

Tomasso completed 11 of 27 passes for 119 yards. Cole Fulton added 65 yards rushing and a score for the the Raiders.

Up next

Georgetown: At William & Mary on Saturday.

Colgate: At Richmond on Saturday.

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