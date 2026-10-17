Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
87.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Cornell defeats Lehigh 48-38 for first win over top-5 team since 1939

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Garrett Bass-Sulpizio threw for a career-high 366 yards to go with his career-high 103 yards rushing and Cornell defeated Lehigh 48-38 on Saturday for the Big Red’s first win over a top-five team since 1939.

Lehigh, which entered as the No. 4 team in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter and was never able to catch up.

Cornell, which was 2-10-2 all-time against top-10 opponents, last defeated a top-10 team when the Big Red beat No. 4 Ohio State in 1939. No. 5 Dartmouth fell in 1938.

Cornell (3-2) rolled up 410 yards and 31 points in the first half. Bass-Sulpizio had five completions of 20 or more yards, including a 37-yard touchdown pass to Ja’von Broussard, and Cornell led 31-17 at halftime.

Lehigh scored three touchdowns in the second half, two on passes by Derek Morgan, and the third on a short run by Luke Yoder. The Mountain Hawks drew within seven points with each score, but each time the Big Red had an answer.

Yoder’s 3-yard run made it 38-31 early in the fourth quarter, then Cornell drove 81 yards to Jordan Triplett’s 3-yard touchdown run and a 45-31 lead.

Lehigh made it 45-38 on Morgan’s 41-yard strike to Bryce Werner, then Cornell added a field goal.

Morgan was intercepted on Lehigh’s final drive.

Lehigh was outgained 311 to minus-3 in the first quarter. The Mountain Hawks went three-and-out on their only two possessions of the quarter but got on the board when Luke Denny recovered a Cornell fumble in the end zone and returned it 100-plus yards for a touchdown.

Morgan had three touchdowns and 204 yards passing and Yoder ran for 142 yards for Lehigh (6-1).

Up next

Lehigh: at Villanova next Saturday.

Cornell: at Brown next Saturday. —-

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.