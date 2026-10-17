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Tennessee Tech cruises by Eastern Kentucky 49-20 behind Leatherwood’s 3 TD passes

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By AP News

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jax Leatherwood threw three touchdowns passes to lead Tennessee Tech to a 49-20 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Leatherwood was 22-of-30 passing for 199 yards. M.J. Flowers ran for 108 yards and a touchdown and Qua Ashley added 77 yards rushing and two scores for Tennessee Tech (6-1), ranked No. 15 in the Stats Perform poll.

Leatherwood threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Tre’ Holloway to cap Tennessee Tech’s first drive of the game. Ashley scored on a 2-yard run, Jameson Wharton had a 21-yard pick-6, Leatherwood added a 19-yard touchdown pass to Eric Weatherly, and the Golden Eagles took a 28-7 lead into the break.

Ashley’s 42-yard touchdown run made it 42-7 midway through the third quarter.

Ryder Hooks had a 44-yard touchdown run and finished with 166 yards on the ground for Eastern Kentucky (2-5). Jeffrey Kinley returned an interception 95 yards for a score for the Colonels in the first quarter.

Up next

Eastern Kentucky: Hosts West Florida on Saturday.

Tennessee Tech: At The Citadel on Saturday.

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