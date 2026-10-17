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Parson leads Austin Peay over West Georgia 24-10

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By AP News

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback Chris Parson ran for two touchdowns to lead Austin Peay to a 24-10 victory over West Georgia on Saturday.

Parson’s 7-yard touchdown run pulled Austin Peay (6-2, 2-1 United Athletic Conference) to 10-7 late in the second quarter, and his 1-yard scoring run gave the Governors the lead for good, 14-10 with 1:21 left in the third.

Parson finished with 68 yards rushing on 12 carries, and he completed 12 of 21 passes for 139 yards. Courtland Simmons added 77 yards rushing and a short-yardage scoring run for the Governors, who entered ranked No. 12 in the Stats Perform FCS poll.

Colton Fitzgerald was 29-of-45 passing for 324 yards and threw one touchdown pass and an interception for West Georgia (1-6, 0-2). DK Daniel caught six passes for 87 yards. Daniel had a 55-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.

Up next

Austin Peay: At North Alabama on Saturday.

West Georgia: Hosts Tarleton State on Saturday.

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