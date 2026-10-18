Baylor Hayes throws for 3 touchdowns and Tulsa tops Rice 38-17

HOUSTON (AP) — Baylor Hayes threw three touchdown passes and Tulsa defeated Rice 38-17 on Saturday.

Hayes completed 20 of 27 passes for 249 yards, Trequan Jones rushed for 77 yards, and Oran Singleton Jr. had 87 receiving yards for the Golden Hurricane (4-3, 1-2 American Conference).

Tulsa scored three second-quarter touchdowns, two of them coming on short throws by Hayes, and the Golden Hurricane led 21-17 at halftime.

Tulsa added a field goal in the third quarter then broke it open in the fourth with a short touchdown pass by Hayes and a 45-yard scoring run by Jones.

Rice quarterback Jacurri Brown had touchdown runs of 50 and 78 yards, but the Owls (1-6, 0-3) were shut out over the final 40 minutes and 59 seconds. Brown had a career-high tying 154 yards rushing in Rice’s ground-oriented offense (289 yards), but he completed only 2 of 6 passes for 47 yards.

Tulsa had a 401-351 advantage in total offense.

Up next

Tulsa: vs. Army on Friday.

Rice: at Florida Atlantic next Saturday.

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