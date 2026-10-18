Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
72.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Baylor Hayes throws for 3 touchdowns and Tulsa tops Rice 38-17

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Baylor Hayes threw three touchdown passes and Tulsa defeated Rice 38-17 on Saturday.

Hayes completed 20 of 27 passes for 249 yards, Trequan Jones rushed for 77 yards, and Oran Singleton Jr. had 87 receiving yards for the Golden Hurricane (4-3, 1-2 American Conference).

Tulsa scored three second-quarter touchdowns, two of them coming on short throws by Hayes, and the Golden Hurricane led 21-17 at halftime.

Tulsa added a field goal in the third quarter then broke it open in the fourth with a short touchdown pass by Hayes and a 45-yard scoring run by Jones.

Rice quarterback Jacurri Brown had touchdown runs of 50 and 78 yards, but the Owls (1-6, 0-3) were shut out over the final 40 minutes and 59 seconds. Brown had a career-high tying 154 yards rushing in Rice’s ground-oriented offense (289 yards), but he completed only 2 of 6 passes for 47 yards.

Tulsa had a 401-351 advantage in total offense.

Up next

Tulsa: vs. Army on Friday.

Rice: at Florida Atlantic next Saturday.

——-

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.