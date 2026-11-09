Hawaii wins 71-62 against UT Arlington at Rainbow Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Zack Davidson had 21 points in Hawaii’s 71-62 victory against UT Arlington on Sunday night at the Rainbow Classic.

Davidson also added six rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (3-0). Bol Dengdit scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Chance Trujillo had 12 points and shot 3 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Tristan Hankins led the way for the Mavericks (2-1) with 23 points. Mier Panoam added 10 points and two steals for UT Arlington. Niko Bundalo also had eight points and nine rebounds.

Hawaii entered halftime tied with UT Arlington 27-27. Davidson paced the team in scoring in the first half with seven points. Hawaii took the lead for good with 9:06 remaining in the second half on a jump shot from Davidson to make it a 47-45 game.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.