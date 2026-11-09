A’lahn Sumler scores 26 points as Pitt beats Penn State 82-76 at the Palestra

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A’lahn Sumler scored 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting and hit two free throws with 13.2 seconds left Sunday night to help Pittsburgh beat Penn State 82-76 at the Palestra in the 150th meeting between the in-state rivals.

The Panthers have won back-to-back games against Penn State, which leads the series 76-74.

Baye Ndongo fouled out in the closing seconds with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Pitt (3-0) and Jonathan Powell added 13 points and a career-high five steals. Powell, a 6-foot-6 junior, went into the game with 39 career steals in 67 games.

Dasonte Bowen scored 17 points Ivan Juric had 16 points and 13 rebounds for Penn State (2-1). Roko Prkacin and Josh Reed and 11 points and seven rebounds apiece.

Ndongo threw down a dunk that gave the Panthers and eight-point lead with 1:56 to play. Juric made a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left, Reed followed with a layup and Brown made two free throws with 19 seconds remaining that capped a 7-1 run and made it 78-76 but the Nittany Lions got no closer.

Penn State went 1 for 8 from the field over the final 5 minutes of the first half as the Panthers closed on a 14-3 run to take a 42-38 lead.

The game was the second of a doubleheader as part of a celebration for the Palestra’s 100th anniversary. Richmond beat Temple 79-53 in the first game.

Up next

Penn State: Host Mercyhurst on Thursday.

Pitt: Plays Friday at Butler.

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