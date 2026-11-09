Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
59.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

A’lahn Sumler scores 26 points as Pitt beats Penn State 82-76 at the Palestra

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A’lahn Sumler scored 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting and hit two free throws with 13.2 seconds left Sunday night to help Pittsburgh beat Penn State 82-76 at the Palestra in the 150th meeting between the in-state rivals.

The Panthers have won back-to-back games against Penn State, which leads the series 76-74.

Baye Ndongo fouled out in the closing seconds with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Pitt (3-0) and Jonathan Powell added 13 points and a career-high five steals. Powell, a 6-foot-6 junior, went into the game with 39 career steals in 67 games.

Dasonte Bowen scored 17 points Ivan Juric had 16 points and 13 rebounds for Penn State (2-1). Roko Prkacin and Josh Reed and 11 points and seven rebounds apiece.

Ndongo threw down a dunk that gave the Panthers and eight-point lead with 1:56 to play. Juric made a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left, Reed followed with a layup and Brown made two free throws with 19 seconds remaining that capped a 7-1 run and made it 78-76 but the Nittany Lions got no closer.

Penn State went 1 for 8 from the field over the final 5 minutes of the first half as the Panthers closed on a 14-3 run to take a 42-38 lead.

The game was the second of a doubleheader as part of a celebration for the Palestra’s 100th anniversary. Richmond beat Temple 79-53 in the first game.

Up next

Penn State: Host Mercyhurst on Thursday.

Pitt: Plays Friday at Butler.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.