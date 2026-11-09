Portland defeats Bethesda (CA) 130-56 at Rainbow Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — James O’Donnell had 29 points and 20 rebounds and Portland beat Bethesda (CA) 130-56 on Sunday at the Rainbow Classic.

O’Donnell is the first Portland player with at least 20 rebounds in a game since 1979.

Jaxon Olvera shot 5 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 18 points for the Pilots (2-1). Henry Sewell had 14 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Jaden Peters led the way for the Flames with 21 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Bethesda, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, also got 16 points from Shane Sands. Kenji Cooper finished with 10 points.

Portland took the lead for good 13 seconds into the game and the score was 60-30 at halftime, with O’Donnell racking up 23 points. Portland extended its lead to 80-35 during the second half, fueled by an 18-2 scoring run. Sewell scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.