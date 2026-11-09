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McDaniels scores 27 as UTEP takes down Incarnate Word 79-60

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By AP News

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Cam McDaniels’ 27 points helped UTEP defeat Incarnate Word 79-60 on Sunday.

McDaniels shot 10 for 18 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Miners (1-1). Youssouf Traore scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line, and added 10 rebounds. Reese Miller shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven assists and four steals.

D’Arrae Goodwin finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (0-3). Brandon McCreesh added 13 points for Incarnate Word. Ismail Habib finished with 10 points and five assists.

UTEP took the lead less than 2 minutes into the game and did not trail again. McDaniels led the Miners with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 46-29 at the break. UTEP outscored Incarnate Word by two points over the final half, while McDaniels led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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