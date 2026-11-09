Sivka scores 17 off the bench, William & Mary downs Norfolk State 104-73

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Stas Sivka scored 17 points off of the bench to help lead William & Mary past Norfolk State 104-73 on Sunday.

Sivka also had six rebounds for the Tribe (2-0). Will Feagles shot 4 for 9, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Gavin Ward had 12 points and shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

J.C. Riley finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Spartans (2-1). Norfolk State also got 11 points from Bahsil Laster. Dramane Camara finished with 10 points and two steals.

William & Mary took the lead 59 seconds into the game and did not trail again. Ward led the Tribe with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 54-35 at the break. William & Mary extended its lead to 70-45 during the second half, fueled by a 12-2 scoring run. Sivka scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.