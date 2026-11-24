CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Quintero Barnett had 24 points in Middle Tennessee’s 77-76 victory against Southern Illinois on Monday.

Barnett shot 10 for 21 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Blue Raiders (6-2). Landyn Colyer scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 16 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added 10 rebounds and six steals. Eli Rice went 4 of 6 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Jalen Haynes finished with 21 points and seven assists for the Salukis (3-4). Southern Illinois also got 10 points and seven rebounds from Jaheem Webber. Jeremiah Jackson also had 10 points.

Colyer scored seven points in the first half and Middle Tennessee went into halftime trailing 32-30. Barnett scored 20 points in the second half to help lead Middle Tennessee to a one-point victory.

Up next

These two teams both play Saturday. Middle Tennessee hosts Toccoa Falls and Southern Illinois hosts Portland State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.