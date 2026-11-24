MIAMI (AP) — Jordan Pyke’s 20 points helped Arkansas State defeat Southern Utah 104-102 on Monday.

Pyke also contributed 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Red Wolves (4-2). Layne Taylor scored 18 points, going 7 of 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range). Aaron McGee had 17 points and shot 6 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Jaiden Feroah led the Thunderbirds (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Rashaad Davis and Dylan Sanders each finished with 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press